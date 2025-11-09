All Tar Heels

How Tyler Thompson Is Quietly Powering UNC's Defense

North Carolina has had a sack fest with Melkart Abou-Jaoude over the last four contests, but another Tar Heel has made his presence known, too.

Jeremiah Artacho

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina won its second-straight win over Stanford on Saturday night, 20-15. The Tar Heels had a hard time getting any offense going during the first half, but after halftime, they made a big difference. But per usual, since the California matchup, UNC's defense starred once more — gaining nine sacks against the Cardinals.

Andrew Simpson and Smith Vilbert had two sacks, while Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson led with three apiece. Thompson, in particular, has been on a roll — achieving seven sacks over the last four games. And following the game, head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Thompson's progression throughout the season.

UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • “Yeah, he's worked really hard, you know, going all the way back to the spring," said Belichick. "I mean, he's one of the players that was a carryover from previous team and has stayed with us, you know, all the way through which, again, it's like, well, less than half the team, so I just point that out. But yeah, he's really worked hard on us on his pass rush. He's gotten a lot stronger."
  • "I mean, he was, I think, about maybe 15 to 20 pounds lighter than he is now, and that's all really good weight. He's explosive, he's strong, and his fundamentals and techniques rushing the passer have been something he's refined and worked on and, you know, working in coordination with, you know, the defensive lineman for pass rush games and stuff like that."
UN
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) reacts with linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (41) after a sack in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "So, you know, he's our guide block in practice. I could just tell you like this, some of the things you see in the games are similar to what we see in practice. He's good at speed, he has power, he's long, he's pretty athletic.”

Thompson has been a key piece in UNC's ability to slow opposing offenses — and a big reason there is variety in defensive coordinator Steve Belichick's scheme.

The Defensive Difference Maker

Thompson, the redshirt freshman, who attended Panther Creek High School, is up to 15 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and four sacks. And the last three-game stretch of the year will need the Cary, North Carolina, native to perform with the same energy and effort — alongside the rest of the defensive unit.

If it were not for the defense, the Tar Heels would not be showing a 4-5 record, as it has been everything this team has been riding on through Belichick's first go-around at the college ranks.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.