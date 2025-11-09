How Tyler Thompson Is Quietly Powering UNC's Defense
North Carolina won its second-straight win over Stanford on Saturday night, 20-15. The Tar Heels had a hard time getting any offense going during the first half, but after halftime, they made a big difference. But per usual, since the California matchup, UNC's defense starred once more — gaining nine sacks against the Cardinals.
Andrew Simpson and Smith Vilbert had two sacks, while Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson led with three apiece. Thompson, in particular, has been on a roll — achieving seven sacks over the last four games. And following the game, head coach Bill Belichick spoke about Thompson's progression throughout the season.
- “Yeah, he's worked really hard, you know, going all the way back to the spring," said Belichick. "I mean, he's one of the players that was a carryover from previous team and has stayed with us, you know, all the way through which, again, it's like, well, less than half the team, so I just point that out. But yeah, he's really worked hard on us on his pass rush. He's gotten a lot stronger."
- "I mean, he was, I think, about maybe 15 to 20 pounds lighter than he is now, and that's all really good weight. He's explosive, he's strong, and his fundamentals and techniques rushing the passer have been something he's refined and worked on and, you know, working in coordination with, you know, the defensive lineman for pass rush games and stuff like that."
- "So, you know, he's our guide block in practice. I could just tell you like this, some of the things you see in the games are similar to what we see in practice. He's good at speed, he has power, he's long, he's pretty athletic.”
Thompson has been a key piece in UNC's ability to slow opposing offenses — and a big reason there is variety in defensive coordinator Steve Belichick's scheme.
The Defensive Difference Maker
Thompson, the redshirt freshman, who attended Panther Creek High School, is up to 15 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and four sacks. And the last three-game stretch of the year will need the Cary, North Carolina, native to perform with the same energy and effort — alongside the rest of the defensive unit.
If it were not for the defense, the Tar Heels would not be showing a 4-5 record, as it has been everything this team has been riding on through Belichick's first go-around at the college ranks.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!