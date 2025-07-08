Alyssa Ustby Ready to Go from Chapel Hill to Europe
The University of North Carolina women's basketball team announced on Monday former forward Alyssa Ustby is taking her talents to Europe to continue her quest to play basketball professionally. Ustby will lace up her sneakers in Italy this season.
Ustby has agreed to a deal with the Panthers Roseto team in Roseto, Italy. The team competes in the Legal Basket Femminile, Italy's permier national women's basketball league. It is the Italian version of the WNBA.
Her Italian team's head coach posted on social media they are happy to add to Ustby to the roster. With her size and ability to play in the paint or on the perimeter, they expect big things from the newest Pro Heel.
"Ustby will be a key player for our team because she is able to fill more roles. Its duality allows it to be a four that, in this case, can also play as an outside and as a tactical five. I was struck by the amazing energy she puts on both sides of the field," coach Simone Righi said. "She is capable of attacking in one-on-one with intensity and also hitting with a three-point shot.
"In addition to the technical aspect, she has shown great human qualities, with a lot of eagerness to show off in his first experience outside the United States," Righi said. "I am sure that, in a welcoming and warm environment like Roseto, she will have the opportunity to grow both on an individual level and become the main player of the team."
Courtney Banghart's club from last season which advanced to the NCAA Tournament now has three players from the team sign international contracts. Lexi Donarski and Maria Gakdeng both scored contracts in Hungary, while Ustby is going to the Italian league.
The WNBA voted to expand and add three more teams over the next few seasons. That will mean more roster spots will be available. Hopefully after a successful season overseas, these women can take their skills to the WNBA and showcase their wares in the United States. Gakdeng was among the last players cut by the Atlanta Dream this season as training camp was drawing to a close.
