Women's Tar Heels Basketball Secures Spot In Guard's Final 4
The North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team received some positive news on Independence Day as five-star guard Autumn Fleary, one of the best prospects in the Class of 2026, announced that the Tar Heels made her final four. Joining UNC is Duke, LSU and UCLA.
Fleary has eliminated several other Atlantic Coast Conference schools such as Clemson, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Miami and Notre Dame. Also eliminated were Arizona, TCU, Maryland and Florida. LSU was a late add for Fleary and they made the final cut to four.
Fleary must have been impressed with Chapel Hill when she visited the campus on June 27. She boasted about her trip on social media and posted several pictures from the visit. She also posted a team photo on the account.
Unfortunately, she did the same thing after her multi-day visit to LSU. She got to meet one-on-one with coach Kim Mulkey and the rest of the Tigers.
She is 247Sports No. 11 top prospect, while ESPN has her ranted as the 14th best recruit in the country.
Fleary, from Baltimore. announced her final four in social media Friday afternoon.
"I'm truly grateful to all the colleges that took the time to recruit me," Fleury posted. "Thank you for believing in my potential."
This is a partial win for coach Courtney Banghart. Now, North Carolina has to close the deal and bring her to Chapel Hill for four years.
Fleary will take her time in making her announcement as she prepares for her senior season at Sidwell Friends School.
Thus far in 2025, Fleary has already started to earn her national team stripes. Fleary attended the 2025 Women's Junior National Team April minicamp in Tampa. She also participated in the 2025 USA Women’s U19 National Team Trials in Colorado Springs.
247Sports had this to say about Fleary.
"I watched Autumn Fleary of Team Takeover compete at an elite level during the USA Basketball U17 trials. Her performance in Chicago at Nike Nationals was just as impressive as it was in Colorado Springs," they said. "Fleary consistently excels at getting downhill and creating opportunities for the multiple high-level players on Takeover's roster. She plays with pace and creativity, making it difficult for opposing defenses to prevent her from executing her moves off the dribble.
"On the defensive end, Fleary is more than willing to lead the press and create chaos for the other team in the process."
