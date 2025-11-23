Artacho’s Angle: A Hyped Football Season Ripped into Shreds
North Carolina's first season under Bill Belichick will end bowl-less. No games will be played following UNC's matchup against NC State on Saturday, Nov 29 — two days after Thanksgiving. Unlike plenty of teams across the college football landscape, the Tar Heels will be resting during this coming winter season, rather than prepping for one last outing.
Belichick, 73 years old and an eight-time Super Bowl champion, was only able to muster two wins at home. And to add on to that fact, there were multiple times throughout the season where students were seen leaving the games early, given what the scoreboard read. North Carolina's offense will prove to be a season-long problem that never improves.
However, the defense is a totally different story. The improvements were there, and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick found something that worked and stuck with it. Ever since UNC's outing against Clemson in Chapel Hill, a switch was flipped and the defense improved greatly. But it could only do so much — the offense never really held up their end of the bargain.
This coming offseason will surely be eventful: Who's going to leave? Who will stay? Will there be changes made to the coaching staff? Will North Carolina have a new quarterback by the time it faces TCU in Ireland next year? What will happen? These are only a few of the questions that come after a season like this one. Will Belichick be able to fix the issues for year two?
North Carolina's Issues Away from the Gridiron Applied Pressure to the Narrative
Whether it was quarterback Gio Lopez getting into a car crash, or the "divided locker room," certain players getting special treatment in comparison to others on the roster, and just recently, the few notable Tar Heels who have been spotted for numerous speeding incidents, the storylines off the field had as much of an impact as the team's performance.
The narrative of North Carolina's season going astray gained much pressure with these added stories, and was not much of a help on UNC's image as a school. The Tar Heels faced a lot, and for what it's worth, it may be best that the season ends sooner rather than later — a fresh start never hurts anyone.
What happens next for Belichick and North Carolina? Who knows? But this 2025 season will be one that was hyped up to the moon, but eventually:
Ripped into shreds.
