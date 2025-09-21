All Tar Heels

Artacho's Angle: Tar Heels vs The Big 12 Review

North Carolina is 0-2 against Big 12 opponents this season, as both TCU and UCF have exposed the Tar Heels' weaknesses.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

The answer is clear: Big 12 conference equals trouble for UNC football.

North Carolina opened the season against the TCU Horned Frogs and Head Coach Sonny Dykes, and were blown out of the water at home in front of Tar Heel fans during Bill Belichick's college debut as a head coach. UNC lost 48-14, and its matchup on Saturday afternoon against another Big 12 opponent was no different.

Demon June
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) is tackled by UCF Knights linebacker Lewis Carter (20) during the second half at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It was a tough loss; a double-digit loss, scoring only nine points at the hands of the UCF Knights. Both the Knights and Horned Frogs have shown what Charlotte and Richmond (UNC's two wins so far) have not, but what is that you may be wondering?

The answer (again): lack of toughness, smartness and dependability.

UNC is incapable of competing with the top teams in college football, and it does not matter that its head coach has won eight Super Bowls in his lifetime — none of that matters one bit, and it is because of the lack of execution on offense and defense (with a heavy emphasis on the offense).

Quarterback Gio Lopez did not have his A-game that was needed for North Carolina to have a chance at winning, and to make things even harder for Belichick and his staff, Lopez exited the game due to an injury during the second half.

Kaleb Cos
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) during the second quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Quarterback Max Johnson Shows Stability

Just like in the first game of the season, quarterback Max Johnson stepped in and replaced Lopez, and was able to drive down the field for UNC's one and only touchdown score of the day — a pass to wide receiver Kobe Paysour on the left side of the end zone did the job. And yet again, it raises the question of whether or not Johnson should become the starter over his Fall Camp counterpart, battling for the same spot.

Max Johnso
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Maybe Johnson is the answer all along to unlock the offense's potential, as his skill set aligns with the pro-style scheme Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens runs. And as time proves itself once more, Johnson was able to make something happen in his small outing, late into the game, which is nowhere near easy to do.

The non-conference slate is all over for North Carolina, and the learning lessons will be a part of them for as the season continues moving along. But all of this means only one thing: no more Big 12 opponents.

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) catches a pass during the second half against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.