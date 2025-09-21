Artacho's Angle: Tar Heels vs The Big 12 Review
The answer is clear: Big 12 conference equals trouble for UNC football.
North Carolina opened the season against the TCU Horned Frogs and Head Coach Sonny Dykes, and were blown out of the water at home in front of Tar Heel fans during Bill Belichick's college debut as a head coach. UNC lost 48-14, and its matchup on Saturday afternoon against another Big 12 opponent was no different.
It was a tough loss; a double-digit loss, scoring only nine points at the hands of the UCF Knights. Both the Knights and Horned Frogs have shown what Charlotte and Richmond (UNC's two wins so far) have not, but what is that you may be wondering?
The answer (again): lack of toughness, smartness and dependability.
UNC is incapable of competing with the top teams in college football, and it does not matter that its head coach has won eight Super Bowls in his lifetime — none of that matters one bit, and it is because of the lack of execution on offense and defense (with a heavy emphasis on the offense).
Quarterback Gio Lopez did not have his A-game that was needed for North Carolina to have a chance at winning, and to make things even harder for Belichick and his staff, Lopez exited the game due to an injury during the second half.
Quarterback Max Johnson Shows Stability
Just like in the first game of the season, quarterback Max Johnson stepped in and replaced Lopez, and was able to drive down the field for UNC's one and only touchdown score of the day — a pass to wide receiver Kobe Paysour on the left side of the end zone did the job. And yet again, it raises the question of whether or not Johnson should become the starter over his Fall Camp counterpart, battling for the same spot.
Maybe Johnson is the answer all along to unlock the offense's potential, as his skill set aligns with the pro-style scheme Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens runs. And as time proves itself once more, Johnson was able to make something happen in his small outing, late into the game, which is nowhere near easy to do.
The non-conference slate is all over for North Carolina, and the learning lessons will be a part of them for as the season continues moving along. But all of this means only one thing: no more Big 12 opponents.
