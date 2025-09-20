UNC, Bill Belichick Suffer Another Embarrassing Defeat
UNC and Bill Belichick suffered in the Bounce House, losing to UCF, 34-9, as its winning streak ended at two games. Offensive lineman Austin Blaske returned to action after an injury suffered during Fall Camp last month forced him to the sidelines until the recovery process finished.
First Quarter
UNC's defense became close to stopping UCF's offense, forcing a fourth-and-one situation, but the run of quarterback Tayven Jackson up the middle of the trenches kept the Knights' opening drive alive. Eventually, at UNC's 13-yard line, Jackson kept the ball to himself, tricking the Tar Heels' defenders and running the football in for a touchdown on the right side of the gridiron — North Carolina's first one by its opponent since the season debut. Besides UCF scoring, it also ate up a good chunk of the game clock — leaving 8:23 left.
During the opening drive for Belichick's offense, quarterback Gio Lopez threw a pass intended for the right side of the field, but it was batted down and landed in the hands of Nyjalik Kelly. For North Carolina's sake, the interception turned into just a field goal, rather than yet again a disastrous start for UNC — similar to the TCU contest.
The scoreboard read 10-0 at the 4:51 mark with UCF off to a hot start, and making it look easy against a defense that held its opponents to a total of nine points over the last two outings — facing the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders.
On North Carolina's return drive, it's unable to get anything going, as the Knights made life difficult for Belichick's offensive linemen and Lopez ending the drive with a sack by Sincere Edwards. 2:47 remained on the game clock, and Frosts' team went for its third drive.
Second Quarter
UCF capped off its third drive of the game with a field goal, making the score read 13-0, and continuing to drive the Tar Heels' defense into the ground with ease. The team North Carolina fans saw in the last two outings did not show up in the big moment, facing another Big 12 opponent.
North Carolina nearly came close to scoring a touchdown, inching closer and closer to the end zone. Yet again, another batted pass by Lopez was tossed and turned in the air and found its way to Braeden Marshall — UNC's second turnover of the day, and 5:27 was left for UCF to try and score another touchdown. However, all it amounted to was a punt by UCF, and the Tar Heels gained the ball back on their 49-yard line.
Despite being outmatched in the time of possession department, UNC scored its first points of the game via the field goal — Rece Verhoff converts from 40 yards away — and the North Carolina's deficit became 10.
Even with one minute left, the Knights worked their way past UNC's defense, and quarterback Tayven Jackson threw to a wide-open Kylan Fox at the backend of the end zone for a touchdown — the second of the day for Frosts' offense — and going into halftime, the Tar Heels have to fight back down 17 points.
Notable Halftime Stats
UNC
- Lopez is 7/10 and has thrown for 68 yards, including two interceptions
- A total of 97 yards
- A total of 29 rushing yards
- Seven first downs
- 36 tackles, 32 of which are solo
UCF
- Tayven Jackson threw 16/20 for 148 yards and one touchdown
- 16 catches for 148 yards
- 18 rushing attempts for 61 yards
- 23 tackles, 21 of which are solo
Third Quarter
The beginning of the second half was no different for UCF's offense, as it took six plays and 64 yards to score its third touchdown — courtesy of a 1-yard rush by Myles Montgomery. By that point, the Knights had two 70-plus yard drives, an average time of 3:40 possession, an average of 46 yards gained, and only one three-and-out.
Gio Lopez exited the game hurt with less than seven minutes to go, and quarterback Max Johnson made his second appearance of the 2025 season. Johnson found his younger brother, tight end Jake Johnson, for a touchdown in the season opener.
The swap for Johnson as the signal caller led to UNC's first touchdown of the day with 1:08 left to wide receiver Kobe Paysour. North Carolina's decision to go for a two-point conversion fell short with Johnson's pass being incomplete to the right side of the end zone.
UCF still held the lead, 27-9.
Fourth Quarter
The drive continued moving forward, and while it looked like it may lead to something positive at the end, that was before UCF's defense crushed those dreams and sent North Carolina back to the sidelines, forcing another punt. UNC's door to winning seemed to be sealed, despite there being 12:20 on the game clock.
UCF's only drive of the fourth quarter lasted well over 10 minutes, which pretty much summarizes the kind of defense UNC had all day inside the Bounce House. And to put the cherry on top, the Knights scored a rushing touchdown from the 5-yard line to extend the lead to 25 points. Running back Jaden Nixon ran the ball in for a score.
The Tar Heels will have a bye week before their October 4 meeting with the Clemson Tigers in Chapel Hill. The Tigers are sitting at a record of 1-3 following their loss to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.
