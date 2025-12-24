Hubert Davis Previews North Carolina's Mindset Heading into ACC Play

Heading into conference play, the North Carolina Tar Heels have compiled a 12-1 record, with their latest win coming against the East Carolina Pirates on Monday night. North Carolina defeated East Carolina 99-51 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Despite it being against an inferior opponent , the Tar Heels may have produced their best performance of the season. It was a well-balanced attack from North Carolina, as four players accounted for at least 12 points.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Tar Heels scored 49 points in the first half and 50 points in the second half, demonstrating their consistent offensive performance throughout the game.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis told reporters what his mindset is now that the non-conference portion of the season is concluding, and ACC play is on the horizon .

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I'm happy but not satisfied," Davis said. "I feel like we've been through every scenario over the last two months and found ways to persevere. Another encouraging thing is that I don't think we're anywhere close to where we can be."

"We can be better defensively, better on the glass, more efficient offensively," Davis continued. "Even though we shot it well from three tonight, there's still room to grow. I'm excited about what this team can become in the future."

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) battles with East Carolina Pirates guard Jordan Riley (12) and center Giovanni Emejuru (7) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have had moments that will translate into learning experiences down the road. North Carolina has a week-long break before their first game in ACC play, which is next Tuesday against the Florida State Seminoles.

North Carolina has played four games in 10 days, which can take a toll on a team. As much as Davis and the players want to go out and prove how good they are each and every game, the 55-year-old head coach appreciates the elongated break.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Yeah. It's time to spend uninterrupted, unhurried time with the family," Davis said. "It's a great time to take a deep breath, pause, refuel and recharge. When we get back, it'll be about preparing for conference play, specifically Florida State on Tuesday. I'm really looking forward to getting away and taking a deep breath."

As stated, North Carolina opens its conference-play slate against Florida State next Tuesday. The Tar Heels will host the Seminoles at the Dean E. Smith Center at 7:00 P.M. eastern time. North Carolina will be a heavy favorite heading into that matchup on Dec. 30.

