Assessing North Carolina's Starting Lineup Against East Tennessee State

Tuesday night's win over East Tennessee was another mixed-bag experience, as the North Carolina Tar Heels struggled to create separation in the first half. A quick 5-0 spurt heading into halftime established a 38-30 lead for North Carolina, but before that, the Tar Heels never had a lead greater than four points.

North Carolina blew the game open in the first 10 minutes of the second half, orchestrating a 28-9 run heading into the seven-minute media timeout.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' starting lineup was crucial during that stretch, which allowed multiple starters to sit out the rest of the game and rest.

Here is how the starting lineup performed in North Carolina's 77-58 victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) backs down ETSU Buccaneers forward Cam Morris III (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Veesaar was impeccable in the Tar Heels' win on Tuesday night, pacing the team in points and rebounds, tying Caleb Wilson with eight rebounds. The Arizona transfer shot 10-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center was dominant on both ends of the floor, and although East Tennessee State totaled nine second-chance points on five offensive rebounds in the first half.

That was non-existent in the second half, as North Carolina's frontcourt imposed its will on the boards and defensively suffocated the driving lanes.

Grade: A+

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots on ETSU Buccaneers forward Blake Barkley (13) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

For a freshman with just 11 career collegiate games under his belt, Wilson looks like a seasoned veteran who is in his third or fourth year in the program. The former five-star recruit can score at all three levels, and his athleticism and work ethic raise his ceiling to astronomical heights.

Despite facing double teams consistently, Wilson can elevate above defenders on mid-range shots or attack the rim before defenders establish an advantageous position.

Wilson's basketball IQ is off the charts, and it allows him to dominate physically and mentally each possession.

Grade: A

Kyan Evans

Stat line: 6 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Evans is unlikely to score 15+ points on a regular basis, but his role as a facilitator was on full display against East Tennessee State.

The Colorado State transfer jumpstarted North Carolina's offense, aggressively pushing the ball up the floor, which led to quick points in transition.

Grade: B+

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 6 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers forward Jordan McCullum (35) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stevenson's output was a bit inflated, as he scored four of his six points in the final three minutes of the game when the Tar Heels had four bench players on the floor with the game out of reach.

Grade: C-

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks on during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It was an uncharacteristic outing for Bogavac, who attempted only two shots in 20 minutes. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard has attempted at least 10 shots in each of the last four games. It's difficult to say that Bogavac was bad per se, but his lack of minutes was a reflection of his ineffectiveness during his time on the court on Tuesday night.

Grade: C

