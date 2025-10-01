Austin Blaske's Press Conference Ahead of the Clemson Tigers' Arrival
UNC will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 4 at noon. North Carolina sits at a record of 2-2, while the Tigers stand at 1-3 — despite being listed as the program to finish as No. 1 before the start of the season — now out of the college football playoff picture entirely, too. Offensive lineman Austin Blaske spoke to the media on Tuesday, September 30, days before the game gets underway.
To watch, check out the video:
On the Non-Contact Injury That Kept Him Sidelined
"Yeah, I just, it was not. I just stepped wrong on it. Yeah. I mean, nothing crazy. Just stepped wrong and just had to get, you know, be out for a little while, and, you know, it is what it is, but, you know, I'm glad I'm back here now."
On the Process of Getting Back Integrated Into the Offense
"Yeah, I feel great. You know, like I said, I think Moses did a great job, and I was swimming every day when I couldn't run, so that was quite interesting. But, you know, I've accepted the challenge of playing in a different position. I've done it the whole time, my college tenure, and, you know, I think it's a good time playing some tackle, too, to go out there and have some fun with some speed, so, yeah."
On How Swimming Helped With Mobility and Strength
"I mean, I'd say definitely strength in the shoulders, but I did it more for the conditioning aspect because obviously I couldn't run. But I think swimming, I mean, I was doing, you know, 100 meters of breaststroke for freestyle and I would go to about 1,000 yards a day. And, I mean, don't get me wrong, it was a shoulder workout, but it was more for keeping my lungs in a good spot and making sure I was in good shape. But, yeah, it was a great workout, though."
On What Needs To Happen for UNC To Be Productive Offensively
"Yeah, I think right now we just need to execute better, play better as a whole unit. And that starts with me, that starts with everybody across our line. You know, just everybody in general, I just think we need to play better as a whole unit, as an offense. Yeah, I just think overall we just need to play better, execute, just go out and play."