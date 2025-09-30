What a Win Over Clemson Would Mean for UNC Football
This UNC and Clemson game is nowhere near the original hype it once had heading into the 2025 college football season. UNC's main attraction of Bill Belichick as the head coach has not panned out in the best way, as a 2-2 record has been the result through the first four games of the season. North Carolina has lost to the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs (at home) and the UCF Knights (on the road), two Big 12 teams that demolished the Tar Heels easily.
The Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney hold a record of 1-3, despite beginning the season as the presumed program to finish first in the ACC by the end of the year, have fallen to LSU (at home), Georgia Tech (on the road), and Syracuse (at home), an SEC squad and two ACC teams. Clemson's one win came against Troy inside Memorial Stadium, winning by a score of 27-16. Swinney and his coaching staff have been unable to find the groove that earned them the recognition to be the best when it's all said and done.
If North Carolina wins over Clemson, does it change things for them? Will it propel them toward the right direction and into something greater than what it has been able to show thus far? Truthfully, it does not. Here's why.
One Victory Over Clemson Will Not Change the Season
Two standout reasons North Carolina has been struggling besides the quarterback position and the ability to defend opponents not named the Charlotte 49ers or the Richmond Spiders is because of its lack of consistency and competitive nature. The players and coaches have been preaching tough, smart, and dependable, but in UNC's two losses, it was not even close to being tough — outscored 82-23 is not tough, nor smart and there was surely no dependability, too.
North Carolina's situation with Gio Lopez has been a cause for concern, lacking the skills needed to compete at this level of football, vastly different than what he experienced at South Alabama. The Tar Heels' decision to use quarterback Max Johnson instead, someone who has played in the SEC for two different teams (LSU and Texas A&M), will be crucial come game time on Saturday.
Yes, a win would be good for the morale of the team and a step in the right direction. However, until North Carolina can string wins across with consistent performances from the offense and defense, then all of the preseason hype may have all been for nothing in the end.
