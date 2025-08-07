3 Notable Quotes: Offensive Lineman Austin Blaske
The sixth-year offensive lineman, Austin Blaske, made his way to the podium after Leroy Jackson spoke and commented on his experience with Offensive Line Coach Will Friend, Gio Lopez, along with the difference between camp six and camp one during his collegiate career.
Here are three things Blaske said on Wednesday, August 6.
On what he has seen out of quarterback Gio Lopez and their relationship:
"Yeah, we've developed a great relationship these past few months. You know, doing summer workouts together, hanging out in the locker room. You know, it's been a fun time to get to know him. He's a great guy. He's a great player, and I enjoyed, you know, spending time with him.
On Coach Friend's coaching style and taking his game to the next level:
" I think Coach Friend is an extremely smart coach. He just doesn't tell us where to block. He tells us how to do it and the best way to do it, and he goes into depth about X's and O's, and just tells us everything we need to know about the play. Not just blocking this guy or . got to do this, but this is why we run this play. So we get down to the schematics of what we have to do.
I think this year, our message is just toughness, that he's been giving us no line room, you know, just showing up day in and day out, working, because as the line goes, as the team goes, so I think that's been the big point of this so far this fall camp."
On the difference between camp six versus camp one, and his feelings:
"I would definitely say camp six is definitely easier than camp one, just ensuring from being a freshman to a six year senior. I mean, that's the big difference between being an 18 year old being 23 year old. So I definitely say there's a big change there, just to maturity and, know, going about my business and, you know, just doing all the little things right.
I'm very excited, you know, I think this being my sixth year, you know, it's, it's not just about this being my specialty. I think it's going to be a really special year for the whole team. But, you know, I said, right now we're just focused on having the great fall camp and having great practices."
