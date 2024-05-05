Back to Drawing Board: UNC Basketball Whiffs Again in Portal
After a month of focusing on landing a big man from the transfer portal, it appears that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff must once again return to the drawing board as they look to fortify their roster for next season.
Since the end of the season, all signs have indicated that the Tar Heels were intent on landing a center through the portal. UNC had been linked to names such as Oumar Ballo, Aaron Bradshaw, Danny Wolf, and Jonas Aidoo before they all committed to different programs
Despite those misses, it seemed that the Tar Heels had picked up legitimate steam in their pursuit of Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, with UNC even hosting the center for an official visit earlier in the week.
But on Sunday, On3’s Joe Tipton announced that Omoruyi will instead play for Nate Oats and Alabama next season, choosing the Crimson Tide over Carolina, Georgetown, and Kansas State.
That decision will land Davis and his UNC basketball crew back at square one. There aren't many formidable big men left in the portal, perhaps no one capable of replacing the program’s all-time leading rebounder, Armando Bacot, as the starting center in Chapel Hill.
UNC currently has 6-foot-10 rising junior Jalen Washington available for a bigger role, but he profiles as more of a natural fit at the four rather than a true post. The Tar Heels will also welcome composite four-star prospect James Brown, a 6-foot-9 center in the incoming freshman class who figures to be more of a long-term project.
It remains to be seen where the Tar Heels look next. However, the assumption is Hubert Davis and his assistants must attempt to dip back into the portal to finally land their elusive transfer big.
RELATED: Inbound UNC Player Heading to Chapel Hill Ahead of Schedule
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.