3 Critical Areas for UNC Improvement During Conference Schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels' loss to the SMU Mustangs this past weekend was alarming on multiple fronts. Some of those concerns had been bubbling under the surface quite some time now, but were fully exposed in the 14-point road defeat at the Moody Coliseum.

With conference play not letting up, the Tar Heels have to figure out these issues before it leads to a multi-game losing streak. More importantly, North Carolina is not going to compete for the ACC regular season title if these problems continue to rise to the surface.

With all that being said, here is what North Carolina must address in the next week before ACC play heats up.

Guard Play Needs to Become a Strength

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks to move the ball past SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, the Tar Heels' guard production, other than Seth Trimble, has been underwhelming. This is especially true for Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac, who each have produced no-show performances in recent outings.

While speaking with the media on Monday, head coach Hubert Davis continued to hide his guards by highlighting the rest of the team's versatility.

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I've said this before, for me, I love multiple playmakers out there on the floor. I don't determine this guy is a point guard. This guy's a two guard; he's a small forward. I want basketball players that can handle the basketball."

It is beneficial to have multiple players who can dribble the ball effectively, but a team needs a true point guard to keep the offense organized. Evans was supposed to be that when he signed with North Carolina this past offseason, but his lack of production has seen him spend more time on the bench in recent games. That remained the same against SMU, as the Colorado State transfer played 14 minutes in Saturday's loss.

Henri Veesaar Needs to Avoid Slow Starts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts to getting poked in the eye during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Through the first two conference games, the Arizona transfer does not look like the same player during the non-conference portion of the schedule. The first-half performances against Florida State and SMU were somewhat concerning.

In those instances, the Tar Heels' center is averaging 2.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while shooting 2-of-8 from the field. That cannot be the case when North Carolina faces teams like Duke or Louisville.

Consistent Role Player Production

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the basket past SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jarin Stevenson was the latest role player to produce an outlier performance, totaling 16 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. While that is a positive, the Tar Heels never know where that production is going to come from, and that in itself is problematic because it will prevent the coaching staff from identifying a rotation that consistently works.

Ideally, Stevenson becomes that fourth-scoring option for North Carolina, as he provides the most flexible and versatile combination with Veesaar, Trimble, and Caleb Wilson.

