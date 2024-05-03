Top UNC Basketball Portal Target Wears Tar Heel Threads
Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi arrived in Chapel Hill on Thursday for his official visit with the Tar Heels. As the UNC basketball staff's best chance at reeling in a formidable post presence for the 2024-25 roster, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound graduate is likely seeing a particularly hospitable bunch in Hubert Davis and his cohorts.
And one can assume he's receiving all of the behind-the-scene perks that come with a Tar Heel visit.
On Friday afternoon, 247Sports' Dushawn London posted a picture of Omoruyi in a UNC basketball jersey standing in front of the program's famous Air Jordan wall inside the Tar Heels' locker room complex. That picture is alongside those of Omoruyi from his recent trips to check out Georgetown, Kansas State, and Alabama:
Following his trip to Chapel Hill, Clifford Omoruyi will look to wrap up his recruitment, as the 22-year-old confirmed that the UNC visit would be his last before deciding on where to exhaust his extra year of eligibility.
Omoruyi, No. 3 at his position on the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, was a full-time starter across the past three seasons for the Scarlet Knights, averaging double-digit points and flirting with double-digit rebounds in each campaign. This past season, he repeated as an All-Big Ten defender, racking up a conference-leading 93 blocks between his appearances in all 32 of Rutgers' games.
With eyes on finding a durable big man to potentially serve as the full-time starter next season, the UNC basketball coaches must like the fact that Omoruyi didn't miss a single outing as a sophomore, junior, or senior.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.