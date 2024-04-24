Huge UNC Basketball Transfer Targets Schedule Visits to Other Suitors
After coming up empty in several pursuits of possible Armando Bacot replacements this transfer season, UNC basketball appears to remain in contention for only two such targets: former Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo and Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi.
However, neither has reported dates of any planned visits to Chapel Hill. And both have been making plans to check out other potential landing spots. For now, that's not a good sign for the Tar Heels' chances with either.
Aidoo, a 6-foot-11 native of Durham, N.C., who averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks as a junior at Tennessee, will visit Arkansas this weekend, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. But the 247Sports Crystal Ball still shows Baylor as the frontrunner, and the Bears hosted him in Waco, Texas, this past weekend.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-11 Omoruyi, a two-time Big Ten All-Defense selection from Nigeria who has averaged at least 10.4 points and 7.8 boards in each of the past three seasons, is fresh off a trip to Georgetown. And on Tuesday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Omoruyi, an elite shot-blocker to the tune of 2.9 per game as a senior, has scheduled a visit to Kansas State on Wednesday before heading to Alabama this weekend.
Nevertheless, the Tar Heels sit alongside those schools in Omoruyi's still-untrimmed top 12, and the UNC basketball staff is reportedly one of four primary contenders for Aidoo's services.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.