UNC Basketball: Athletic Transfer Names Contenders, Includes Tar Heels
Despite being involved with a number of different names in the transfer portal, head coach Hubert Davis and UNC basketball have yet to land a commitment. But things may be about to change, as the Tar Heels are included in the top five for a transfer guard.
RELATED: Ivy League Big Man May Be UNC's Best Transfer Option
On Friday, ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello reported that Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero has narrowed down his list to five schools. In addition to UNC, Thiero is still considering Arkansas, Indiana, Pitt, and a return to the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Thiero played in 45 games across his two seasons in Lexington. He played in 25 games during his sophomore season, starting 19 of them as he averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.3 minutes per contest.
Thiero currently ranks No. 22 overall on the 247Sports portal rankings, as well as the No. 8 ranked forward.
Projected as a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, Thiero’s length and athleticism would likely be a great fit in a Tar Heel lineup that could include both Ian Jackson and Harrison Ingram.
Hubert Davis and his staff are awaiting a number of decisions in the coming weeks, with UNC being involved with several other transfers. That's not to mention the upcoming decisions for senior guard RJ Davis and junior forward Ingram, who have the option to return to Chapel Hill.
RELATED: UNC Coaches Contact Promising Stanford Transfer
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.