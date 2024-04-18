UNC Basketball: Ivy League Big Man May Be Best Transfer Option
A handful of proven post talents in the transfer portal have heard from the UNC basketball staff this month. But several of those talents have already committed to another suitor or are trending elsewhere, leaving just a few options as things stand in the Tar Heels' search for a player talented enough to replace the program's starting center the past five years in Armando Bacot.
Former three-year Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo still appears interested in the Tar Heels, but he's gearing up for a trip to Baylor this weekend. And former four-year Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi recently included UNC among the 12 contenders for his services; however, as with Aidoo, he would be only a one-year option for Hubert Davis and his crew.
Then there's Yale sophomore Danny Wolf, a 7-foot, 250-pound giant with a respectable 3-point stroke who sits No. 18 overall on the 247Sports transfer rankings. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks for a 2023-24 Bulldog squad that finished 23-10 overall, won the Ivy League Tournament on the back of his MVP performance, and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 before losing to San Diego State.
Wolf has taken only one visit: to Michigan last weekend. Meanwhile, he hasn't scheduled one yet with the Tar Heels. Plus, it's worth pointing out the 19-year-old entered the transfer with a "do not contact" tag.
Nevertheless, as 247Sports reported earlier this week, Danny Wolf "initiated contact with UNC" and might be planning a trip to Chapel Hill.
He has two years of eligibility remaining. So, if the UNC basketball coaches are hoping to secure a formidable starting center for multiple seasons, one could argue Wolf feels like the best bet to do that at the moment.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.