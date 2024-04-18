UNC Basketball Staff Contacts Promising Stanford Transfer
The transfer portal never seems to take a day off, and neither does UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. He has been involved with contacting numerous transfers who have entered their name into the transfer portal, with the Tar Heels’ leader looking to bolster a strong roster for next season.
So far, much of UNC’s focus has been on securing a transfer big man to play down low. But it seems Davis' staff still has time to get in contact with other players.
On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic has held "multiple conversations" with the UNC staff.
Stojakovic, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic, was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class before committing to play at Stanford. In his one year with the Cardinal, the 19-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while playing just over 22 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-7 freshman started the year strong but saw his minutes take a slight downturn as the season progressed. Stojakovic's best game was in Stanford’s 31-point victory over Southern Cal, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-for-12 from the field.
He currently ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, as well as checking in at No. 9 among small forwards.
Although it remains to be seen if guys like RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram, a Tar Heel transfer prize out of Stanford last year, will decide to return for another season in Chapel Hill, it seems Stojakovic would most likely be set for a role off the bench if he was to come play for Hubert Davis and UNC.
Regardless, his length and shooting ability could be a valuable addition for the Tar Heels next season.
For now, Andrej Stojakovic doesn't have a decision deadline in mind, he told On3's Jacob Polacheck.
"I don't want to wait too long, but I'm definitely not rushing," he explained. "It could be two weeks. It could be a month."
