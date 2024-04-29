UNC Basketball: Coveted Five-Star Guard Reopens Recruitment
There's been no indication that the UNC basketball coaches are out of contention in their longtime pursuit of Huntington Prep (W.Va.) standout Darryn Peterson on the 2025 recruiting trail. However, the Tar Heels may now face a longer list of competition in what has already been a loaded battle.
On Monday morning, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Peterson, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound electrifying guard who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has held an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis since around this same time last year, is in the process of reassessing his recruitment. That's due to coaching changes at several programs in the top eight he revealed in early January.
According to Tipton, who spoke with his father, Peterson is "no longer down to eight schools and will reopen his recruitment to other programs." Those eight finalists were UNC, Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, and Arkansas.
Perhaps the seemingly brand new race is a sign that the coveted five-star is no rush to decide on a college destination.
Darryn Peterson is one of nine prospects on the Tar Heels' exclusively five-star 2025 offer sheet. It includes the rest of the composite top five: Prolific Prep (Calif.) forward AJ Dybantsa at No. 1, Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer at No. 2, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson at No. 4, and Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat at No. 5.
RELATED: Son of Duke Champ Says UNC Keeps Pushing for Visit
