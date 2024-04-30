UNC Basketball Falls Short in Another Major Transfer Battle
Although the Tar Heels received their first transfer pledge this cycle in veteran wing Cade Tyson from Belmont on Sunday, the UNC basketball search for help in the post continues.
On Monday night, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Tennessee junior center Jonas Aidoo, a prime target on the UNC basketball staff's portal radar, has committed to playing his final season in college for former Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Arkansas.
Aidoo, among a handful of big men the Tar Heels have pursued to no avail this offseason as they look to fill the void left by former five-star starter Armando Bacot's expired eligibility, is already a proven All-SEC talent. As a junior, the 6-foot-11, 240-pounder averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Volunteers, landing on the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Arkansas, UNC, Baylor, and Alabama were the four schools that stood out as the most active in the Jonas Aidoo race following his entry into the transfer portal on April 11.
And there were even reports of Aidoo scheduling a trip to Chapel Hill to visit the Tar Heels before deciding on his next destination. But those plans didn't pan out in the end.
The decision to play for Calipari in his first season at Arkansas leaves UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew with seemingly only one more primary target at the five-spot in four-year Rutgers giant Clifford Omoruyi. Fortunately for Davis & Co., he's set to check out the Tar Heels in person this week.
