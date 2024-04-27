UNC Basketball Schedule Update: Explorers to Visit Tar Heels
La Salle, gearing up for its third campaign under former 13-year Temple head coach Fran Dunphy, will take on the UNC basketball program for the first time in over a quarter century when the Explorers travel to the Dean E. Smith Center next season.
The matchup is set for Dec. 14, college basketball bracketologist and national schedule guru Rocco Miller reported this week.
While the 2023-24 Explorers showed signs of improvement, they managed only six wins in Atlantic 10 play en route to a 16-17 overall record. Their non-conference slate included a 95-66 loss to Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
UNC basketball is 2-1 in the all-time series against La Salle. The last time they met was on Jan. 9, 1988, a 96-82 home win by the Tar Heels.
As for other outings on what will be an 11-game non-conference schedule, about half of the information now appears in place:
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon
- Nov. 8 at Kansas
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii
- Nov. 25-27, Maui Invitational (field consists UNC, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and defending back-to-back national champion UConn)
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle
- Dates not yet set for the CBS Sports Classic battle against UCLA and the Jumpman Invitational showdown with Florida; opponent and date for the ACC-SEC Challenge remain unknown
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.