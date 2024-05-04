UNC Basketball Starter Clears Out Locker, Slated for Combine
Harrison Ingram will probably hear his name at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn, June 26-27. However, as things stand, chances are the UNC basketball star doesn't come off the board until the second round.
That said, Ingram will have an opportunity to boost his stock soon.
On Friday, his name popped up on the 78-deep list of invites to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 12-19. While not all that surprising the 21-year-old forward made the cut, it's worth noting that more than 100 early draft entrants are absent from the list, indicating their draft hopes this year are all but kaput.
Hours after the league announced the NBA Draft Combine invitees, Ingram entered nostalgia mode on social media.
The beloved Tar Heel, who averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds as an All-ACC Third Team selection this past season following his two years as a starter at Stanford, posted a picture on Instagram, captioned with two heart emojis at the center, of his nearly empty UNC basketball locker and moving boxes sitting in front of it:
Two weeks ago, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Harrison Ingram "plans to maintain his college eligibility as he goes through the [pre-draft] process." He has until the NCAA-enforced May 29 deadline to withdraw his name as an early draft entrant and return to college.
But in light of his invite to the NBA Draft Combine and what has the look of another farewell post, it sure feels like a safe bet that the 6-foot-7, 225-pound Dallas native is practically 100 percent pro-bound at this point.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.