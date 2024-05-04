UNC Basketball Portal Watch: Clifford Omoruyi Sets Decision Date
The timing of Clifford Omoruyi's revealing of his decision date, along with the decision date itself, may bode well for UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff.
After all, the graduate transfer giant out of Rutgers is currently on a visit with the Tar Heels. And on Friday night, he told On3's Joe Tipton that he'll announce a winner in his recruitment sometime on Sunday.
Also on Friday night, Omoruyi officially trimmed his list of 12 schools down to a final four of UNC, Georgetown, Alabama, and Kansas State. Those are the only programs that have hosted him for a visit since he entered the transfer portal on March 20.
For now, no 247Sports Crystal Ball insiders have forecasted the Clifford Omoruyi sweepstakes.
UNC basketball certainly has a need at the 22-year-old's position, having lost former five-year starting center Armando Bacot to his exhausted eligibility and without yet locking in a proven formidable force as his replacement.
Omoruyi, the top undecided center in the transfer portal, averaged 10. 4 points and 8.3 rebounds this past season while leading the Big Ten with his 2.9 blocks per game. The 6-foot-11, 240-pounder is a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection and finished among the conference's top five in rebounds in each of the past two seasons.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more on Clifford Omoruyi's upcoming announcement and other UNC basketball news.