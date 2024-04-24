UNC Basketball Junior Harrison Ingram Has Weeks to Finalize Next Move
So long as Harrison Ingram doesn't hire a non-NCAA certified agent, the 2023-24 UNC basketball forward has until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to college with his eligibility intact. He became an early entrant on Saturday.
Perhaps the 21-year-old former two-year Stanford starter from Dallas won't wait until the end of May before informing UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis of his set-in-stone decision as to whether he's staying or going. Ingram likely knows that such a delay stands to severely ding the Tar Heels' chances of landing a top-tier transfer at his position.
For now, though, as CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Monday, while Harrison Ingram plans to remain in the NBA Draft, he "plans to maintain his college eligibility as he goes through the process."
Presumably, if he was to return to college, he'd do so as a Tar Heel. However, it's worth noting a player can be an early draft entrant and also enter the transfer portal (May 1 deadline).
Ingram, an All-ACC performer who averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds this past season but is currently only a projected second round pick in the eyes of many experts, should get a better gauge of his stock during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 12-19.
As UNC basketball continues its transfer pursuits, the Tar Heels appear to have nine talents on tap for next season in RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, Jae'Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington, Zayden High, James Brown, Ian Jackson, and Drake Powell. That equates to four open scholarships; again, though, there's no absolute guarantee yet that one of those won't go to Ingram.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.