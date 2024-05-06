UNC Basketball: Top-Five Prep Finalizing Date for Trip to Chapel Hill
A few months ago, Huntington Prep (W.Va.) standout Darryn Peterson announced eight finalists in his recruitment, including his long-time UNC basketball suitors, along with Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, and Kansas. However, he recently noted plans to expand his search for a college destination, no longer limiting it to the eight schools he named.
Even so, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff appear to be among Peterson's favorites. After all, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound phenom, a smooth five-star who ranks No. 3 overall and No. 1 among guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, told Rivals' Rob Cassidy over the weekend that he's now finalizing plans to visit Chapel Hill.
And it seems Peterson, who has previously applied the "Guard University" tag when talking about UNC since receiving an offer from the Tar Heels over a year ago, is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to check out the program in person.
"I'm excited to see what it's like down there [at UNC]," Peterson explained to Cassidy. "I watched some of their games this year, and I've been waiting to take this official visit for a while. Watching RJ Davis and how ball-dominant he was and how he got to hoop this year, I feel like if I go there we could have similar games."
Darryn Peterson, one of nine five-star talents on the 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet, added that Kansas, Ohio State, Arkansas, and Kentucky are among his other most active suitors.
