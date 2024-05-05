Another UNC Basketball Recruiting Target May Reopen Recruitment
Link Academy (Mo.) junior sharpshooter Jasper Johnson, a five-star who ranks No. 11 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, named 10 finalists in late January. It included the UNC basketball program, of course, as the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard was less than two weeks away at the time from visiting the Tar Heels and attending their home win over archrival Duke.
Now, though, Johnson is no longer completely locked in on only 10 suitors in his high-profile recruitment, he recently explained to League Ready.
"I mean, a lot of coaching changes have been going on," the 18-year-old speedster noted. "I had dropped a top 10. But I think I'm going to reopen my recruitment. So, I've been reaching out to coaches. Coaches have been talking to my family, building a relationship."
Johnson has visited UNC, Missouri, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Auburn. However, it's perhaps worth pointing out that he didn't mention the Tar Heels when recounting those trips during the above chat with League Ready. The other half of his top 10 — again, subject to change — consists of Alabama, Southern Cal, Kansas, and Baylor.
As for a decision timeline, Johnson told League Ready that a commitment could come as soon as a few months from now.
"If everything goes right, I'll probably commit at the end of the summer," he said. "I plan on taking a couple more visits this summer before I plan on committing."
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.