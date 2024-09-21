No. 1 Recruit Poses With UNC Basketball Legend in Smith Center
Prime UNC basketball recruiting target AJ Dybantsa, who stars for Utah Prep and ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, arrived in Chapel Hill on Friday night for a weekend official visit with fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. It's the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star forward's first time on campus.
ALSO READ: Dual-Sport Standout Transfers Back Home, Wears UNC Logo
On Saturday morning, courtesy of the following post from 247Sports' Eric Bossi, pictures surfaced on social media from Dybantsa's time on Roy Williams Court in the Tar Heels' Dean E. Smith Center. He's alongside his family, and the photos include one of them with Davis and another of him standing next to UNC basketball treasure Armando Bacot:
In addition to those pictures, Dybantsa advertised his presence in Chapel Hill by posting a photo of his view from the bench watching a UNC basketball workout in the Smith Center.
And Dybantsa will likely make an appearance in Kenan Stadium during the UNC football team's Saturday afternoon home game against James Madison, as the Tar Heels look to improve to 4-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since the program did so three years in a row in 1979-81.
He's the first composite No. 1 recruit to visit the Tar Heels in the Hubert Davis era and the program's first such visitor in over a decade.
Dybantsa, whose recruitment is unlikely to end before February, is down to seven finalists: UNC, Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, and BYU. The projected one-and-one lottery pick recently visited Kansas and Kansas State, and his upcoming slate includes trips to Alabama, Baylor, and BYU.
ALSO READ: Brother of UNC Legend Armando Bacot Reports First Offer
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.