Brother of All-Time UNC Basketball Rebounder Reports First Offer
King Bacot, who has the potential to sit at or near the top of his class when 2029 rankings come out in a year or two, now holds an offer from VCU head coach Ryan Odom, Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported on Wednesday night. Of course, the advanced guard from Richmond, Va., is the younger brother of the UNC basketball program's all-time leading rebounder and double-double machine, Armando Bacot.
According to Goodman, the Rams offer is the first of the Division I variety in King Bacot's recruitment.
On3's Jamie Shaw reposted Goodman's report and added the following summary of King Bacot's repertoire:
"Completely different game and build from his brother, even at the same stage. Smooth with the rock and ample ball-in-hand confidence."
Armando Bacot, who recently signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Memphis Grizzlies after going undrafted following his five seasons as a full-time UNC basketball starter, advertised one of a growing number of King Bacot mixtapes via the following post on social media back in June:
Granted, there is no guarantee that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew will end up officially targeting King Bacot when the times comes for them to begin shifting attention to the 2029 recruiting arena. But one would think it is more likely than not.
