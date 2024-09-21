Dual-Sport Standout Transfers Back Home, Wears UNC Football Logo
Kendre' Harrison, who holds a UNC football offer as a five-star tight end and a UNC basketball offer as a four-star jumbo forward, began his junior campaign at prep powerhouse Providence Day School (N.C.) after spending his first two seasons suiting up for his hometown Reidsville High School (N.C.) squad.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound phenom, a frequent visitor to Chapel Hill the past few years, reeled in 13 catches for 153 yards across his three games in a Providence jersey.
But Harrison recently transferred back to Reidsville.
And on Friday night, he appeared thrill to be back at home to take part in the Rams' 37-0 home win over North Forsyth High School to improve to 5-0 this season.
"Coming out with Providence Day on Fridays, it really didn't feel like me," Harrison told HighSchoolOT's Jonas Pope IV after hauling in four receptions, including a pair of touchdown grabs, in his first time back in front of his home crowd. "Coming out with my brothers, competing, having the opportunity to win, it felt great. It was all good vibes."
During the blowout, as Pope pointed out in the photos below, Kendre' Harrison sported a towel with the UNC logo on it. That's another positive sign for the Tar Heels' chance to prevail in his high-profile dual-sport recruitment:
Harrison, down to a top six of UNC, Tennessee, Oregon, Miami, Florida State, and Penn State, was in attendance for the Tar Heels' 45-10 home win over NC Central last Saturday night.
He ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Basketball Composite. On the gridiron, he sits No. 9 in the cycle, No. 1 among tight ends.
ALSO READ: Omarion Hampton Rapidly Climbing All-Time UNC Rush List
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball news.