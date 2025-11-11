UNC vs. Radford Preview: Tar Heels Seek Another Dominant Performance
No. 18 North Carolina (2-0) is off to a strong start, having won its first two games against Central Arkansas and then-No. 19 Kansas at the Smith Center. Now they will take on Radford (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dean Dome.
As a team, the Tar Heels are shooting over 51% from the field and have outrebounded their opponents by an average margin of +13.5. It will be the first game without Seth Trimble as suffered a broken bone in his left forearm during a team workout Sunday afternoon.
Trimble recently underwent surgery for his injury, and the university will announce his return date after his recovery. In two games this season, he's averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, shooting 44% from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
In his first two college games, Caleb Wilson has impressed early, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 77.2% (17-for-22) from the field and 11-for-15 from the line. His tenacity earned 10 fouls against Kansas, leading to 11 made free throws.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Broadcast Information
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Television
- The game will be televised on the ACC Network with Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dennis Scott (color) on the call.
Radio
- As always, the game will be broadcast by the Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell (Play-by-Play) and either Tyler Hansbrough ot Tyler Zeller doing color commentary.
- They will be on the call for Tuesday night’s game Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.
Looking at Radford
Radford (2-0) is of to a great start after defeating Western Illinois, 80-75, and West Virginia Wesleyan, 99-61, at home. The win over Western Illinois was the Highlanders’ first season-opening victory against a Division I opponent since 2015. Radford was picked fourth in the Big South’s preseason poll.
The Highlanders have a completely new roster as it has added 14 new players—nine Division I transfers, four freshmen and one Division II transfer. Guard Zion Walker is the lone returner from last season, when he averaged 5.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game off the bench.
Radford is led by first-time head coach Zach Chu, 33, who replaced Darris Nichols after Nichols left for La Salle. Chu previously held administrative roles with the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and SMU. His only college coaching experience was as an assistant at Texas from 2016-19.
Two Best Players are ACC Transplants
Del Jones and Dennis Parker Jr. lead Radford in scoring this season, averaging 15 and 14.5 points, respectively. Both are in their first seasons with the Highlanders.
Jones, who played his freshman season at Clemson, appeared in 32 games for the Tigers last year, posting 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
Parker transferred to Radford after two seasons at NC State. He started 12 games as a freshman, averaging 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack, but saw his role diminish as a sophomore, averaging fewer than 3 points per game off the bench. In four career appearances against UNC, Parker has averaged 15.8 minutes and 3.3 points.