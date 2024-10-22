Announcement Primer for High-Flying UNC Basketball Target
Top-shelf UNC basketball target Braylon Mullins, a five-star guard at Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) who ranks No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is set to wrap up his recruitment this week.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound stock-riser will announce his decision in the Greenfield-Central School main gymnasium at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday. Mullins has been down to a top three of UNC, UConn, and home-state hopeful Indiana for almost a month now.
He checked out the Huskies on an official visit in early August before taking on-campus tours with the Tar Heels and Hoosiers back in mid-September. And all three head coaches remaining in the sweepstakes visited Mullins at his school earlier this month.
Roughly two weeks ago, shortly after Braylon Mullins advertised his decision date, the first 247Sports Crystal Ball popped up in the race. It points to UConn prevailing for the fleet-footed talent's coveted services.
Plus, all five Rivals FutureCast predictions this month align with that pick. Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Dan Hurley and his back-to-back national champion Huskies an 80.5 percent chance of emerging victorious.
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his blueblood recruiting team already boast one promising 2025 pledge in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, a crafty perimeter prospect who currently checks in at No. 47 overall and No. 6 among combo guards in the cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.