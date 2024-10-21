One-Year UNC Basketball Starter Let Go By NBA Team
UNC basketball alum Pete Nance, undrafted in 2023, earned a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in February. That opportunity ultimately led to the 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward's eight regular season appearances as an NBA rookie.
Even so, he tallied only three points in his combined 27 minutes off the bench for the Cavaliers last season.
And so, it wasn't too surprising that Nance, who hails from Akron, Ohio, and started 30 games while averaging 30.1 minutes per outing for the 2022-23 Tar Heels after steadily improving as a stretch-four talent across his four seasons at Northwestern, did not receive another two-way deal from the Cavaliers brass ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.
For the second year in a row, though, Nance joined the Cleveland roster for training camp by signing an Exhibit 10 contract.
However, the Cavaliers called his number only twice across their four-game preseason, equating to 10 minutes of action, in which he went scoreless. Cleveland then waived him on Saturday.
Pete Nance, son of Cavaliers great Larry Nance and younger brother of Atlanta Hawks veteran forward Larry Nance Jr., will likely tip off his sophomore season as a pro playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.
Last season, he averaged 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Charge.
