Caleb Wilson Reflects on First-Half Showing vs Ohio State

Saturday's win over the Ohio State Buckeyes was a massive result for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who improved their record to 11-1 heading into the last week of December.

Similar to the past two games, the Tar Heels struggled out of the gates on the offensive end of the court. In the first half, North Carolina shot 13-of-30 from the field, including 4-of-15 from three-point range.

Caleb Wilson was uncharacteristically quiet in the first half, totaling four points and seven rebounds while shooting 1-of-4 from the field. Although Wilson's scoring output was not high in that timeframe, the former five-star recruit believes he was impactful, despite the lack of scoring.

Wilson's Thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I had four. I mean, I was just trying to let the game come to me," Wilson said. "I knew playing against Ohio State, especially at home, that they were going to be focused on me, so I am not going to try to force shots and not trust my teammates."

"I’m just going to get my teammates open, try to get assists, try to affect the game whatever it needs to be done," Wilson said. "Whatever it takes to win honestly. I mean, the second half I was able to do more offensively with scoring and stuff like that, but I’m not on a team where it is just me and I know that. Got Henri, got Seth, got a bunch of great players so I’m not going to try to force it for sure."

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) grabs a rebound from Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite only scoring four points in the first half, Wilson proved his impact in multiple areas, recording seven rebounds and one block. As the freshman forward stated, he created opportunities for his teammates, which was monumental in North Carolina maintaining a three-point lead at halftime.

Wilson' struggles against the Kentucky Wildcats were a good learning experience for the young player, and head coach Hubert Davis highlighted the freshman's ability to impact the game while assessing Wilson's performance following that game.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) defends Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Caleb is not just a scorer. He's a dude," Davis said. "This guy can score. He's an elite passer. He led our team in assists. More teams are now loading up on him now—double-teaming him, trying to make him a passer. That actually benefits us because he is such an elite passer."

That was evident, specifically in the first half, as Wilson was a selfless passer and willing to sacrifice his body on the defensive end of the court.

