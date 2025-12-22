Breaking Down Jarin Stevenson’s Impact in the UNC Win

Escape, nail-biting, and several other adjectives are accurate descriptions for the North Carolina Tar Heels' 71-70 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

There were multiple standout performances for the Tar Heels, but the most unheralded one was Jarin Stevenson, who provided North Carolina a chance to win the game without intentional fouling to extend the game .

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and center Henri Veesaar (13) defend Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Seth Trimble returning to the lineup, the Alabama transfer was demoted to the bench. However, that turned out to be the best fit for the junior forward. Stevenson played 27 minutes, producing six points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.

While speaking to the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis highlighted Stevenson's versatility.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Absolutely. Just huge," Davis said. "I’ve talked about his versatility. I’ll be honest with you; Devin Royal is real. I mean, just his ability to be able to score. He’s not rushed. He’s strong. Plays off two feet. The only person that could really make him work to get a good shot was Jarin [Stevenson]."

"And so, to have that guy who’s 6’9″, 6’10”, versatility, being able to play in the post and on the outside offensively but from a defensive standpoint to be able to switch and play multiple positions, a huge factor for us," Davis continued.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The final play of the game, in which the Tar Heels prevented Ohio State from getting a clean look at the basket, Davis explained how the personnel on the floor, which included Stevenson, were able to switch everything.

"Well, first of all, with Bruce [Thornton] taking the ball out, a lot of times the most dangerous person is the person taking the ball out, so just being alert and aware of his ability to be able to score," Davis said.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) is fouled by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Also in four seconds, that’s a lot of time," Davis continued. "So, their strength not only to score but to get fouled and get to the free-throw line was of concern. We switched everything. We had a lineup in there that we could switch everything and feel good about the one-on-one matchup, and we were able to get it done and get a stop."

Stevenson has been underwhelming as a starter during Trimble's absence, but it appears the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward may have found his perfect role with the Tar Heels. Davis will continue to deploy Stevenson as a Swiss Army knife off the bench, serving as a multi-faceted contributor.

