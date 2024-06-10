Another Silky Guard Enters UNC Basketball Recruiting Radar
It sounds like Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis now belongs among the names to watch should Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball recruiting team soon begin handing out more offers on the 2025 trail.
According to the post below from MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno, the Tar Heels have reached out to the rising high school junior.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lewis, whose ranking has jumped 28 spots since January to No. 72 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, already holds more than two dozen offers, a list that includes roughly half of the ACC.
While that list doesn't include the UNC basketball program, there's reason to think Davis and his cohorts are looking to stock up on quality backcourt talents in the cycle. Their offer spree in late May included a pair of four-star guards in Derek Dixon, who is also a heralded D.C. prep, and Indiana native Braylon Mullins. Plus, the Tar Heels have long been in pursuit of five-star 2025 guards Cayden Boozer, Isiah Harwell, Darryn Peterson, and Jasper Johnson.
Perhaps four-star Acaden Lewis, averaging 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for Team Durant in this year's Nike EYBL action, will achieve five-star status by continuing to show off his prowess as a top-notch facilitator and bucket-getter.
Somewhere along the way, his chats with the staff in Chapel Hill may well lead to his appearance on the UNC basketball wishlist.
