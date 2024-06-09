Intriguing Pennsylvania Prep Gives UNC Basketball 'Dream School' Tag
As is the case with every other 2027 prospect, Imhotep Institute (Pa.) forward Zion Green has not reported any interest from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis or his assistants. But when the time comes for the Tar Heels to ramp up their pursuits in the cycle, Green probably belongs on the list of names to watch in light of his talent level and recent comment about the program in Chapel Hill.
"Tennessee or UNC, that's my two dream schools," the 6-foot-8, 190-pound potential five-star told Pro Insight at the Crossroads Elite Invitational in Kansas City, Kan., last weekend.
Green, who ranks No. 19 overall and No. 6 among power forwards on the 2027 ESPN 25, was among the standouts at the talent-packed camp, according to 247Sports' Eric Bossi.
Bossi touched on Green's length and motor in his assessment:
"Another of the top long-term prospects in camp...despite a relatively lean frame, he lived up to his hometown's reputation of producing tough competitors. He's got long arms, is a pretty elastic athlete and showed some really intriguing ability...He could be one of the next talents from the city of Brotherly Love that we end up covering closely."
While Zion Green appears to have rising stock and be well on his way to drawing the attention of the UNC basketball recruiters and other bluebloods, he suggested to Pro Insight that rankings and such are the last thing on his mind right now. After all, he just finished his freshman year of high school.
"We're gonna see what I'm ranked at my senior year," Green explained. "That's when it really matters. That's all. I don't pay too much attention to that. Because just last year, nobody really knew who I was.
"I feel like I play with a chip on my shoulder every game."
