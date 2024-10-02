Behind-The-Scenes Look at Official UNC Basketball Photoshoot
With official practice now well underway in Chapel Hill, the UNC basketball social media team is ramping up its production of inside looks at the 2024-25 Tar Heels.
Now, tack on official photoshoot pictures to the released content.
The following behind-the-scenes photo collection, which the Tar Heels' account posted on Monday, features eight projected contributors in graduate guard RJ Davis, junior guard Seth Trimble, freshman guard Ian Jackson, junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin, junior guard/forward Cade Tyson, sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau, freshman forward Drake Powell, and junior forward Jalen Washington:
UNC basketball, returning the 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year in RJ Davis and another backcourt starter in Elliot Cadeau, tips off the fourth season of Hubert Davis' reign when the potential preseason top-10 Tar Heels welcome Elon to the Dean E. Smith at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 (ACC Network Extra).
Last season, Hubert Davis' bunch came up only one victory short of the program's first 30-win season since the 2016-17 national championship campaign. The 2023-24 Tar Heels won the ACC regular season, swept archrival Duke, reached the ACC Tournament title game, and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Alabama in the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.
