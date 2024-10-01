UNC Basketball Alum Checks In From First Media Day in NBA
UNC basketball product Harrison Ingram made his NBA Media Day debut on Monday. The 21-year-old Dallas native, a 2023-24 Tar Heel star following two seasons at Stanford, is on a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs for his rookie year in the league.
The Spurs' social media team posted the following clip of Ingram giving the franchise's followers a brief check-in from San Antonio's practice facility.
As a UNC basketball junior, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound versatile workhorse averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point land. He did so for a Tar Heel team that finished atop the ACC standings and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before ultimately falling to Alabama in the Sweet 16.
After deciding to forego his remaining year of college eligibility, he heard his name No. 48 overall at the NBA Draft.
Harrison Ingram is alongside another former UNC basketball forward in fellow San Antonio Spurs newcomer Harrison Barnes. The 32-year-old Barnes, who has averaged double-digit points in 10 straight seasons and became a champion with the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors, arrived in San Antonio from the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team trade back in early July.
