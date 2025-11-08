All Tar Heels

Breaking Down Three Major Observations from UNC’s Win Against Kansas

Discover how North Carolina turned the tables on Kansas: three key game observations from their dominant win, including a second-half surge, freshman breakout performance and Carolina's domination in the paint.

Grant Chachere

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts after hitting a three point shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – In what many considered a must-win game, No. 25 North Carolina surpassed expectations by defeating No. 19 Kansas, 87-74.

North Carolina (2-0) snapped a five-game losing streak against Kansas (1-1) with Friday night's win, a stretch that included a loss to the Jayhawks in the 2022 national championship game. The Tar Heels last defeated Kansas on Nov. 27, 2002, when UNC beat a Roy Williams-coached Jayhawks team—the eventual national runner-up—67-56 in New York.

After trailing 39-27 at halftime, the Tar Heels erupted in the second half with a 58-point surge that the Jayhawks simply couldn’t match. Carolina next faces NC Central at the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Here are my three takeaways from Carolina’s big win.

Caleb Wilson Shines on Primetime Television

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In my “Three Keys to Victory” piece for Monday night’s game, I noted that Caleb Wilson needed to have a big night for North Carolina to win. He delivered—and then some—as the biggest difference maker on the court, even outshining future No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson of Kansas.

Wilson finished with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He also drew 10 fouls, two more than the rest of the Tar Heels combined.

Second Half Surge

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The turning point in the game was North Carolina’s explosive second half. After scoring just 29 points on 33.3% shooting and hitting only 3-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Tar Heels responded with 58 points in the second half, shooting 66.7% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. UNC also cleaned up its ball handling, committing 10 turnovers in the first half—including four by center Henri Veesaar—but only one in the entire second half.

Two players who epitomized UNC’s second-half outburst were guards Kyan Evans and Seth Trimble. Evans and Trimble combined for just 1-of-10 shooting in the first half. In the second half, however, Trimble poured in 13 of his 17 points, while Evans added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The Tar Heels Owned the Paint

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina dominated the paint, outrebounding Kansas 39-27, including a decisive 16-7 advantage on the offensive glass. Three Tar Heels—Stevenson (six), Wilson (seven), and Trimble (eight)—each grabbed at least six rebounds.

Carolina also scored 48 points in the paint compared to just 20 for Kansas, with 36 of those coming in the second half. Henri Veesaar contributed eight made baskets on 12 attempts, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a block.

