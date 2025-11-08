Tar Heels Fans Rejoice to UNC's Double-Digit Win Over Kansas
UNC-Kansas, Caleb Wilson and Darryn Peterson — two potential 2026 NBA Draft picks, a crowd taking part in a whiteout, all led to an eventful Friday night in the Dean Dome. This matchup was the first one ever to take place in Chapel Hill, despite the history the two programs share.
The Caleb Wilson Effect
After an afternoon filled with trying to determine whether or not the Dean Dome would have a whiteout, Wilson's calling came to life as Tar Heel fans sported white.
Caleb Wilson and Darryn Peterson Started the Party
Wilson, on one end of the floor, off a missed shot attempt, soared in and flushed the basketball down — sending Tar Heel fans into a frenzy. Not too long after, Peterson picked Wilson's pocket and ran in transition for a fastbreak layup.
Wilson Fires Up the Smith Center Crowd
The frosh fired up the sea of white — his energy, toughness and effort to dive for a loose ball to claim possession for UNC — is something that feeds life for head coach Hubert Davis' squad against a physical Jayhawks team.
Zayden High and Henri Veesaar Spark UNC
A pair of threes back-to-back converted by Zayden High and Henri Veesaar lifted the Tar Heels on the scoreboard, 25-22, amidst a first half where their shots from beyond the arc were not falling.
Turnovers Lead to Hole for North Carolina
By the 3:07 media timeout, North Carolina had nine turnovers which caused for a 32-25 deficit — Kansas scored 17 points off of those mistakes.
A Strong Second Half Start Keeps UNC Close
North Carolina came out hot to start the second half, trimming the deficit to two points, courtesy of Veesar and Seth Trimble's effort on the offensive end. The Arizona transfer began the half with a slam, mixed in with Trimble's drives to the basket — penetrating the paint.
UNC's Eruption Makes Kansas Social Media Account Upset
The Tar Heels went up by 10 points at the 12:53 mark after a Wilson slam-dunk, and this one Jayhawk fan account on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to be upset after tuning into the highly-touted matchup.
Halftime Speech by Hubert Davis
Davis' words at halftime to the team worked, as it looked rejunvenated beginning the last 20 minutes of the contest. Perhaps those words could be provide meaning later on during the season.
North Carolina's Dominant Second Half
With 3:50 remaining in the second half, UNC led 81-68. Wilson, Veesaar, Trimble and Evans led the way with double-figures in scoring. Davis' team scored 44 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, 13 offensive rebounds and 12 points off the fastbreak.
Wilson Draws Love from Fans
UNC's star freshman finished the contest with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists as it routed Kansas to a victory — adding its first ranked win of the season and receiving a big resume boost come Selection Sunday (if Kansas has a good season itself).