Seth Trimble’s Return Game Is Set

North Carolina Tar Heels' senior guard Seth Trimble has been medically cleared and is expected to play against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This will be the first time Trimble suits up for a game in over a month, as he has missed the last nine games with a fractured forearm, which he suffered in a workout accident.

Through the first two games of the season, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.

Returning this soon seemed to be a long shot after head coach Hubert Davis' comments following the Tar Heels' win over USC Upstate last Saturday, in regard to Trimble's progress.

What Davis Said Last Saturday

"Yeah. I mean, it's going very well," Davis said. "In regard to him working out, he's doing everything that's non-contact. And so the next step is doing everything with contact. And so my hope is that Seth will be out there soon."

"Not like he could do anything like individual workout without contact, without people around," Davis continued. "So, the next step is practicing, and again, my hope is that he'll be out there soon."

What Davis Said During Radio Interview on Monday

“There’s no decision-making. He’s progressing nicely," Davis said. "I told you before, last week, that he’s doing individual workouts, nothing five-on-five. But the last couple of days, he’s been (playing) five-on-five and been practicing with us. He’s progressing, and I like the way that he is. When he is ready, put him in the game."

Expectations for Trimble in Return

With the amount of experience and leadership that Trimble provides, the expectation for the senior guard should be to start the game. This will most likely kick Luka Bogavac back to a bench role, which should provide North Carolina with even more production from the second unit.

Although the assumption is that Trimble will be starting on Saturday against Ohio State, it is still uncertain how much playing time the senior guard will see on the court.

The projected starting lineup : Kyan Evans, Trimble, Jarin Stevenson, Caleb Wilson, and Henri Veesaar.

North Carolina now has the ability to deploy two guards who can run the offense at the same time on the court.

This is great news for the Tar Heels who have been desperate for consistent production from the back court since Trimble's injury.

