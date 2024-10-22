California Prep Cuts UNC Basketball, Set to Announce
Recent chatter suggested the Tar Heels were likely no longer contenders for Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia. And as of Monday, it looks as though Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff have no chance of coming out on top.
After all, despite earning a spot in the 6-foot-8, 210-pound four-star's top five back in August before hosting him for an official visit in early September, the recruiters in Chapel Hill are not among the three finalists in the graphic advertising his scheduled announcement time: 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. No, as 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein confirmed, Khamenia is now set to choose between UCLA, Gonzaga, and Duke.
Arizona is the other school that ended up getting cut in Khamenia's trimming from five to three.
Judging by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Rivals FutureCast, and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Gonzaga and Duke might be nothing more than recognized placeholders next to now-consensus favorite UCLA.
Khamenia ranks No. 27 overall, No. 8 among power forwards, and No. 5 in California on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He's one of eight power forwards in the cycle who have landed UNC basketball offers. The Tar Heels, looking to add to their one-member 2025 haul in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star combo guard Derek Dixon, haven't reeled in any pledges from that group, although they seemingly remain in play for a few.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.