UNC Basketball Ready for Full 2024-25 Schedule Reveal

Hubert Davis and his fourth UNC basketball team will find out the details of their conference slate this week.

According to the ACC basketball schedule matrix for the first season with new members SMU, Stanford, and Cal, the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad will face Duke, NC State, and Pitt both home and away. The Tar Heels have home-only matchups with Boston College, Virginia, Cal, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Miami, and SMU. And their away-only conference contests are against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Louisville.

Plus, every piece to the preseason and non-conference slates are now known (below).

The only specifics missing from the schedule for Year 4 of the Hubert Davis era are the dates and order of the aforementioned ACC outings. But the conference is set to announce all of those details on the ACC Network between 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Here's the Tar Heels' confirmed calendar for preseason and non-conference action:

  • Oct. 13, noon ET, Blue-White Scrimmage, Harrah's Resort, Cherokee, N.C.
  • Oct. 15, 7 p.m. (ESPNU), exhibition at Memphis, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.
  • Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (ACCNX), exhibition vs. Johnson C. Smith, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Smith Center
  • Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
  • Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
  • Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
  • Nov. 25, 11:30 p.m. ET, vs. Dayton, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Nov. 26, 8:30 or 11 p.m., vs. Auburn or Iowa State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center
  • Nov. 27, Maui Invitational Game 3, Lahaina Civic Center
  • Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
  • Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
  • Dec. 17, 7 p.m., vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
  • Dec. 21, 3 p.m., vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
  • Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center

