UNC Basketball Ready for Full 2024-25 Schedule Reveal
According to the ACC basketball schedule matrix for the first season with new members SMU, Stanford, and Cal, the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad will face Duke, NC State, and Pitt both home and away. The Tar Heels have home-only matchups with Boston College, Virginia, Cal, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Miami, and SMU. And their away-only conference contests are against Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Louisville.
Plus, every piece to the preseason and non-conference slates are now known (below).
The only specifics missing from the schedule for Year 4 of the Hubert Davis era are the dates and order of the aforementioned ACC outings. But the conference is set to announce all of those details on the ACC Network between 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Here's the Tar Heels' confirmed calendar for preseason and non-conference action:
- Oct. 13, noon ET, Blue-White Scrimmage, Harrah's Resort, Cherokee, N.C.
- Oct. 15, 7 p.m. (ESPNU), exhibition at Memphis, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.
- Oct. 27, 2 p.m. (ACCNX), exhibition vs. Johnson C. Smith, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Smith Center
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25, 11:30 p.m. ET, vs. Dayton, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii
- Nov. 26, 8:30 or 11 p.m., vs. Auburn or Iowa State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center
- Nov. 27, Maui Invitational Game 3, Lahaina Civic Center
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 17, 7 p.m., vs. Florida, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21, 3 p.m., vs. UCLA, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
