No Consensus on UNC Basketball Talent Harrison Ingram's Draft Standing
At last week's NBA Draft Combine, UNC basketball product Harrison Ingram reiterated his intention to remain an early draft entrant beyond the May 29 deadline to withdraw and retain college eligibility. However, as a precaution in case he were to suffer an injury or related setback before that deadline, he's left the door at least partially cracked on returning to Chapel Hill for a senior campaign.
Again, it's highly unlikely the 21-year-old Ingram will be a Tar Heel next season.
That said, with just over a month until the NBA Draft, June 26-27, mock drafts continue painting an unclear picture as to when Harrison Ingram should expect to come off the board.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Ingram, an All-ACC Third Team selection in his lone UNC basketball campaign following two years at Stanford, to hear his name No. 33 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks (via the Portland Trail Blazers). But on Wednesday, ESPN listed him at No. 46 to the Los Angeles Clippers.
And in the College Sports Wire mock draft published on Monday, Ingram doesn't appear until No. 53 to the Golden State Warriors, only a handful of spots away from going undrafted.
In other words, some folks see Harrison Ingram knocking on the door of the first round, but others see him as a mid- or late-second-rounder. Altogether, it suggests that even a two-way contract with an NBA franchise next season is no guarantee for the 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward.
