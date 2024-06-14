Latest UNC Basketball Recruiting Race Heats Up Quickly
Judging by Acaden Lewis' impressive wave of offers this week, one might assume the Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) rising senior is a five-star prospect. Nope. Although the newly minted UNC basketball target saw his ranking jump a dozen spots on Friday to No. 60 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, that's still 36 notches below the lowest-ranked five-star.
Nevertheless, Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his crew must have liked the smooth shooting and court-commanding playmaking that they witnessed from the 6-foot-2, 170-pound floor general at the recent NBPA Top 100 Camp. The same goes for reigning back-to-back national champion UConn, as Dan Hurley extended an offer to the versatile speedster on Thursday night.
In the past week alone, evidently stemming from what many viewed as an MVP-like performance against a long list of fellow elite preps in NBPA Top 100 Camp action, Acaden Lewis has picked up offers from UNC, UConn, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, Miami, and Cincinnati.
That's not to mention offers in the past few months from the likes of Virginia, Syracuse, Louisville, Michigan, and West Virginia.
And he's scheduled a visit to check out blueblood Kentucky beginning on Monday.
Plus, MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno hinted at a few more powerhouse suitors to come via his note above the following graphic on Friday: "Two more prominent logos could be added by this time next week."
Chances are Giacubeno is referring to Kentucky — no reported offer yet despite the visit — and perhaps the UNC basketball program's archrival, Duke, as Jon Scheyer and his staff also checked out Lewis in person this week.
Thus far, Lewis' scheduled Kentucky visit is the only one he's announced in his recruitment.
He's yet to name finalists. Of course, that makes sense. After all, his offer sheet appears to be multiplying faster than any of his peers at the moment.