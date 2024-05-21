UNC Basketball Transfer Madness: Important Deadline Approaching
Based on reports and chatter the past few weeks, it's safe to say the UNC basketball staff hopes to add one or both of former four-year Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins and two-year Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso to all but complete 2024-25 roster construction in Chapel Hill.
The issue is, though, that Hawkins, an All-Big Ten Third Team selection this past season, and Onyenso, who finished third in the SEC with his 66 blocks as a sophomore in Lexington, remain early NBA Draft entrants. So, despite neither being a projected first-rounder and some mock drafts not even listing one of them in either round, there's no guarantee Hawkins or Onyenso will be in college next season.
They have until the NCAA-imposed May 29 deadline to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft and retain their eligibility. That's next Wednesday, only eight days away.
It's been a rocky road for Hubert Davis and his crew in trying to land transfer frontcourt talent with sights on replacing last year's formidable starters in Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot. There have been a handful of misses and dampened interests the past six weeks.
UNC basketball's only addition via this year's transfer portal is former two-year sharpshooting Belmont wing Cade Tyson, who arrived on campus for workouts and summer school last week.
For now, only 10 scholarship players are on tap for Davis' fourth season at the helm, consisting of Tyson, six returning Tar Heels, and three incoming freshmen.
