UNC Basketball Staff Touches Base With Prime 2026 Target
Caldwell Academy (N.C.) forward Cole Cloer, who recently announced his transfer from Orange High School in Hillsborough, has visited the Tar Heels several times. He became the first 2026 prospect to land on the UNC basketball offer sheet a few weeks ago.
And on Saturday, the first day college coaches are allowed to contact rising high school juniors directly, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound four-star was among the first to get a call from the Tar Heels, Rivals' David Sisk reported.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Guard Eliminates Tar Heels From Contention
The strikingly athletic Cloer ranks No. 25 overall and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He has also heard from Oklahoma State, Louisville, NC State, LSU, and Ohio State since the open-contact period began this weekend, according to a post from MADE Hoops' Arman Jovic.
Plus, the potential five-star announced new offers on social media, as Louisville and Ohio State officially entered the fray for his heralded stretch-four services on Saturday.
Cole Cloer now holds roughly a dozen offers. That list includes one of the Tar Heels' Tobacco Road rivals in NC State.
Although Cloer remains the only 2026 UNC basketball offer recipient, Hubert Davis and his assistants have been busy scouting potential targets in recent weeks. Now that they can reach out to players in the cycle, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Tar Heel wishlist expand considerably in the coming weeks and months.
ALSO READ: Premier 2026 Big Man Sam Funches Reports Contact by Tar Heels