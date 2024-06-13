UNC Basketball Enters Fray for Electrifying Playmaker
Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis has plenty of room to rise on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, currently sitting at No. 72 overall. And chances are the newly minted UNC basketball recruiting target will see a double-digit jump in his ranking soon.
Lewis, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star boasting top-tier speed with a knack for pulling off creative plays in traffic and draining timely step-back threes, announced his offer from Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis via the following post on Wednesday afternoon:
With members of the UNC basketball staff in attendance, the rising high school senior was among the standouts at this week's NBPA Top 100 Camp near Orlando. In his team's championship win on Wednesday, Lewis delivered 25 points and eight assists while shooting 4-for-7 beyond the arc.
So, it's no surprise the Tar Heel offer quickly followed.
Although Lewis has racked up almost two dozen offers, UNC is the first bonafide blueblood to officially join the race. However, Kentucky has expressed interest, and he took an unofficial visit to Lexington in late May.
Acaden Lewis becomes the 15th player in his class to land on the Tar Heels' wishlist. That list includes five new additions within the past month.
Interestingly, all five of those latest targets are four-star prospects with seemingly surging stocks. UNC's first 10 offer recipients on the 2025 recruiting trail were five-stars.
