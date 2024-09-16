Crafty UNC Basketball Target Confirms Decision Date
It's been about 20 months since UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff landed a commitment on the recruiting trail. Their wait may end by the end of this month.
ALSO READ: One UNC Product Lands Among Top 100 Active NBA Players
Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star senior and prime Tar Heel target Derek Dixon recently informed League Ready that he's now locked in on a decision date: Sept. 27, coinciding with his 18th birthday.
Dixon, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound versatile backcourt talent who ranks No. 47 overall and No. 8 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is down to a final six that includes four ACC schools in UNC, Pitt, Virginia, and Syracuse, along with Vanderbilt and Arizona.
And the Tar Heels, who officially entered the fray with an offer to Dixon back in late May, snagged the last visit in his recruitment. He canceled his trip to Arizona, initially on tap for this past weekend, shortly after checking out the UNC basketball program in person earlier this month.
He visited Vanderbilt the previous weekend.
The Tar Heels' other top remaining targets in the 2025 recruiting arena include Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) five-star guard Braylon Mullins, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward Niko Bundalo, and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.
ALSO READ: UNC Recruiters in Heated Battle for Southpaw Sensation
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.