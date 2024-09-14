All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Recruiters in Heated Battle for Southpaw Sensation

The UNC basketball recruiting team is one of four bluebloods remaining in contention for 2025 stock-riser Acaden Lewis.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

As things stand, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) backcourt standout Acaden Lewis, sitting at No. 36 overall and No. 6 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has confirmed dates of only one official visit between now and his anticipated decision in early November. That locked-in trip is to Chapel Hill the first weekend of October, as the four-star senior will tour the UNC basketball program once again.

But Lewis, who took an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels in late June following a two-week span in which the 6-foot-2, 170-pound crafty lefty picked up blueblood offers of every variety, plans to reveal more official visits for the homestretch of his recruitment soon, perhaps in the coming days.

On Saturday afternoon, Lewis trimmed his roughly 30 suitors to an exclusively blueblood final four of UNC, Duke, Kentucky, and UConn. He took unofficial visits to all four this summer.

No 247Sports Crystal Ball picks exist in the Acaden Lewis sweepstakes. The same goes for the Rivals FutureCast and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have yet to reel in a pledge from their 18-deep offer sheet.

That said, all but three of the prospects they've targeted remain undecided, so it's not as though the Tar Heels have suffered many losses in the cycle.

